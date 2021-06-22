Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Next Yakuza Spin-Off Has A Playable Sega Master System

By Luke Plunkett
Kotaku
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakuza games have long featured playable versions of classic Sega games, but they’ve normally come in the form of arcade classics. The upcoming Lost Judgment, though, is taking things back a little further in time. While the arcade cabinets have been a sneaky way to preserve old arcade games,...

kotaku.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Yakuza#Xbox Series X#Sega Games#Judgment#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesCollider

SEGA's Summer Steam Sale Has Begun! You Can Finally Buy the 'Yakuza' Games for Cheap

If you're a fan of SEGA games and you have money to burn, these next couple of weeks are going to be an exciting time for you. The official SEGA Summer Steam Sale (try saying that three times fast) is In full swing right now, with dozens of titles discounted for your video gaming pleasure. Some of these discounts are as much as 80% - which is really heckin' generous for one of the biggest AAA game publishers in the industry today.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Twitter Account Teases Yakuza Spin-Off Judgment

It looks like the Yakuza spin-off game Judgment is coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future if the latest teases from the service’s Twitter account are being interpreted correctly. The Twitter account posted a lengthy list of characters who star in different Xbox Game Pass games before posting the solution to the puzzle immediately afterwards which revealed that the protagonist of Judgment, Takayuki Yagami, was among the list of characters.
Video GamesEngadget

'Control' is getting a co-op spin-off game

Remedy Entertainment's excellent is one of the of the past few years. The developer has some good news for fans of the mind-bending adventure: there's much more Control on the way. The studio and 505 Games agreed to co-publish and develop a multiplayer spin-off. Condor (which is a codename) is...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Control sequel and multiplayer spin-off in the works at Remedy

Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games have announced a new game set in the Control universe is in the works along with a sequel to the popular game. The Control spin-off, codenamed Condor, is a multiplayer game set in the game’s same world. Remedy said that while it has almost solely...
Video GamesNME

Mobile spin-off ‘Nier Re[in]carnation’ to be released in July

The latest entry in the RPG series, Nier Re[in]carnation, has been confirmed for a release on July 28 for both iOS and Android devices. Set in the same universe as previous games Nier: Automata and Nier Replicant, which in turn are spin-offs of the Drakengard series, Nier Re[in]carnation is an action RPG that mashes together several genres.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Yakuza Remastered Collection

The Yakuza Remastered Collection, a bundle including Yakuza(s) 3, 4, and 5, is currently being discounted by 46 percent through Fanatical. For the next day, you can get the collection — normally a $40.18 value — for only $21.69. Keep in mind that while Yakuza Remastered is available for PC, Xbox, and Playstation, this deal will only give you access to the PC version of the game.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games to Create Control Spin-Off

Developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games have rejoined forces to create a multiplayer spin-off version of Control. The game is set to take place in the world that began in the original game, and will be co-published and developed by the two companies. Released in 2019, the action-adventure game...
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect Nearly Got a First-Person Nintendo DS Spin-Off

BioWare was once working on a first-person, space-faring Mass Effect game for Nintendo DS, but the project was eventually disbanded. Talking to MinnMax, ex-BioWare producer, Mark Darrah, spoke about the game - called Mass Effect: Corsair - and revealed what the project was intended to be. “It was going to be a DS game, it was going to be first-person, you’d fly around a ship,” he said. “We were going to put it out in a part of the galaxy that was more pirate-y and not really fully explored.”
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer Kimetsu Gakuen Spin-off Will Become a Serialized Manga

The Demon Slayer spin-off series Kimetsu Gakuen will reportedly become a serialized manga published in Saikyo Jump, starting August 4, 2021. Higuma no Te manga artist Natsuki Hogami will be in charge of illustration. Additionally, Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotoge will celebrate the serialization with a new illustration included in the 31st edition of Weekly Shonen Jump. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
Video GamesEurogamer.net

BioWare prototyped Mass Effect spin-off for Nintendo DS

BioWare considered making a spacefaring Mass Effect spin-off for Nintendo DS. The project, named Mass Effect: Corsair, would have been a first-person space adventure where you piloted a ship around the galaxy's lawless regions. Details have come to light now from former BioWare veteran Mark Darrah, as part of a...
Video GamesNME

Best PS4 games: the games worth playing in 2021

The PS4 has had a long life, becoming one of the most successful consoles of all time over the last few years. There’s a long list of third-party and first-party games that have contributed to that success, enough to keep players going for years to come. READ MORE: The best...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox tech review — Out of the red

When Ys VIII launched on PC, people were not happy with the port. They were so unhappy with it, modders cooked up a SpecialK injection specifically to bring it up to modern standards. The game did receive a major overhaul a while after launch, however, which alleviated many of its issues. We were gritting our teeth for the PC release of Ys IX, as we simply didn’t know what kind of port we’d be getting. Thankfully, lessons appear to have been learned, as this port is of better quality. The localization is also quite good, so anyone who felt let down by the quality of the previous game will likely be a lot happier in that regard as well.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Rainbow Six Extraction's failsafe system will never leave you without playable operators

During E3, we saw a bunch of new gameplay for Ubisoft's upcoming stealthy alien shoot 'em up, Rainbow Six Extraction (formerly known as Quarantine). It's a spin-off from the tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege, and I think it looks good - PvE offshoots of PvP games are my jam. But while the new footage showed how a typical mission would go in Extraction, it left me with a lot more questions. So, I reached out to Ubisoft to ask game director Patrick Méthé for a little more detail on how things will work.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Switch Trailer Highlights Features:

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: A New Power Awakens for the Nintendo Switch. This video highlights several features that will be available in this version of the game. That includes a look at the training system that will be available. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. While these...
Video Gameswmay.com

Metroid 2: Return of Samus [Video Game Review]

With a new canonical Metroid game for the first time in almost 2 decades, lets take a look at a Metroid game turning 30 years old this year. Metroid 2 (1991) for the Nintendo Game Boy is the sequel to Metroid (1986) on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), a game that is hailed as a classic, even though it has not aged particularly well. Metroid 3 (Super Metroid – 1994) came out on the Super Nintendo, and Metroid 4 (Metroid Fusion – 2002) came out on the Game Boy Advanced (GBA). Also on the GBA was a remake of the NES Metroid called Metroid: Zero Mission (2004), which in addition to expanding the story and updating it with power ups from subsequent games, had many quality-of-life improvements such as save files instead of lengthy 24-character alphanumeric passwords to continue and plentiful health and ammo restoration (there was virtually none in the NES original). And if you’re a purist, you can unlock a fully playable version of the original game after beating Zero Mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy