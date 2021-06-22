Next Yakuza Spin-Off Has A Playable Sega Master System

When Ys VIII launched on PC, people were not happy with the port. They were so unhappy with it, modders cooked up a SpecialK injection specifically to bring it up to modern standards. The game did receive a major overhaul a while after launch, however, which alleviated many of its issues. We were gritting our teeth for the PC release of Ys IX, as we simply didn’t know what kind of port we’d be getting. Thankfully, lessons appear to have been learned, as this port is of better quality. The localization is also quite good, so anyone who felt let down by the quality of the previous game will likely be a lot happier in that regard as well.