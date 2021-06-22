Cancel
Katie Thurston's Story About Sexual Assault On The Bachelorette Was So Important

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment Katie Thurston first appeared on Matt James’ Bachelor season, she became a fan-favorite for her authentic, sex-positive attitude. But she let viewers in on a much more personal level during the June 21 episode of her Bachelorette season. The moment was a reminder that, at its best, the Bachelor franchise can shine light on important issues while telling a love story, and Katie’s powerful story about being a sexual assault survivor is an example of that.

