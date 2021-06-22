Katie Thurston's Story About Sexual Assault On The Bachelorette Was So Important

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)