Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. earns NBA draft combine call-up

buckeyextra.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending three days at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. has earned a call-up to the NBA draft combine. Washington, who just finished his junior season with the Buckeyes, and E.J. Liddell, who finished his second, have declared for the NBA draft while maintaining their collegiate eligibility. Both players were among the 40 selected for the G League camp, an invitation that came with the opportunity to be called into the NBA's full combine that runs through Sunday.

www.buckeyextra.com
NBAmyfox28columbus.com

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell withdraws from NBA draft to return for junior year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Men's Basketball power forward E.J. Liddell has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Ohio State for another year. Liddell, now a junior, first announced he was entering his name in the draft on March 31 while maintaining his college eligibility.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State basketball star E.J. Liddell makes NBA Draft decision

Ohio State big man E.J. Liddell is returning to Ohio State for his junior season. This is a huge result for the Buckeyes, who would have deeply missed his scoring ability next season. Last year, Liddell averaged 16.2 points per game. Ohio State is already losing star guard Duane Washington Jr. to the draft.
San Jose, CAsaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Ohio State center transferring to San Jose State

A former Ohio State center has found a new home. Ibrahim Diallo is reportedly headed to San Jose State to continue his college basketball career. Jeff Goodman at Stadium has reported the news. Diallo will join up with former Nebraska head coach Tim Miles, who took the job with the Spartans.
