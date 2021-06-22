Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. earns NBA draft combine call-up

Queens sports fans will be on edge the next two weeks, and for once it won’t have anything to do with the Mets’ injured list. The fortunes of St. John’s upcoming season will be hanging in the balance, as star wing Julian Champagnie decides on his future. Will he keep his name in contention for the NBA draft and embark on a lifelong dream? Or will he return to school for his junior year to lead his hometown school to what he hopes is a huge season, and improve his draft stock?