Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crockett County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Crockett FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall amounts have significantly been reduced across warned area. However, flash flooding will still be possible due to swift and fast runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ozona. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 366. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
County
Crockett County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Arroyos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chatham - Falmouth - Provincetown * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Scotts Bluff County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morrill, or 14 miles southeast of Torrington, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Lyman, Hubbard Hill, Scottsbluff Airport, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Henry.
Franklin County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report any damage to weather.gov/btv/stormreport Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Childwold, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Tupper Lake, Piercefield, Wawbeek, Horseshoe Lake, Gale, Conifer, Saranac Inn, Childwold, Axton Landing and Coreys. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, and Russell Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mayer, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayer and Poland Junction. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways along the Chesapeake Bay. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high risk of rip currents in the Atlantic Ocean expected. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM EDT this morning. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 3.5 1.5 1.7 4 MODERATE 09/10 AM 2.3 0.3 1.0 2-3 NONE 09/11 PM 2.4 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 10/11 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.5 1-2 NONE 10/11 PM 2.4 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 11/11 AM 2.0 0.0 0.6 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 1.7 -1.1 -0.4 3 NONE 09/09 PM 3.3 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 10/09 AM 2.4 -0.4 0.2 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.3 0.5 0.2 1 NONE 11/10 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.4 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/12 AM 3.6 2.1 1.0 2-3 NONE 09/12 PM 3.4 1.9 1.4 1-2 NONE 10/01 AM 2.6 1.1 0.0 1 NONE 10/01 PM 2.1 0.6 0.0 1 NONE 11/01 AM 2.6 1.1 0.0 1 NONE 11/02 PM 2.3 0.8 0.2 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 AM 3.4 -1.1 -0.2 1 NONE 09/09 PM 4.6 0.1 -0.2 1 NONE 10/10 AM 3.5 -1.0 -0.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.6 0.1 -0.1 1 NONE 11/10 AM 3.8 -0.7 0.1 1 NONE
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, Mamaroneck and Tenafly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Onondaga County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or 8 miles northeast of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE... Reports of Trees and Wires down in Plainville. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Liverpool, Amboy and Camillus. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 242 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Opheim to near Hinsdale, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale, Vandalia and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kyle and Kyle North Route Housing. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Laureles, Olmito, Cameron Park, La Paloma, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Library Memorial Middle School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Rancho Viejo City Hall, Los Fresnos High School, Olmito Lake, Rancho Verde Elementary School, and Palmer Laasko Elementary. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 1017 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Klein Ranch, or 37 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTY At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Oconnor and Indianola. This includes the following streams and drainages San Antonio Bay, East Matagorda Bay and Coloma Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 1017 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Klein Ranch, or 37 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1039 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Isabel, or 28 miles north of Lantry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson and northwestern Dewey Counties, including the following locations... northern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON COUNTY At 1011 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Grindstone Butte, or 14 miles north of Philip, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1039 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Isabel, or 28 miles north of Lantry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson and northwestern Dewey Counties, including the following locations... northern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brunswick County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southern Brunswick County in south central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, Gasburg, Ebony, White Plains, Valentines, Bowens Corner, Triplet, Henrico, Ante, Meredithville and Vultare. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy