Charlottesville-based New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie discusses the past, present and politics

Across the nation, queer people of color are working to create safe spaces where they can center their needs while discussing the complexities of their identities and the violence they often face. Just a hundred miles north, during Washington, D.C.’s Pride Weekend, a Black woman was dragged down two flights of stairs by a Black security guard. The event occurred at Nellie’s, a popular, predominantly white bar located in the heart of a historically Black neighborhood. The event sparked national outrage, protests, and conversations regarding privilege and intersectionality.