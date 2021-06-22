Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville-based New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie discusses the past, present and politics

By Charlotte Rene Woods
Posted by 
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“I don’t live in New York,” reads New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie’s Twitter bio. Though the Virginia resident and University of Virginia alumnus spent several years in Washington D.C. as a political reporter, it’s Charlottesville that he returned to with his wife and where they had their children. It’s Charlottesville where he composes his columns for the Times, reflecting on national politics with a historical lens.

www.cvilletomorrow.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
513
Followers
549
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Bob Mcdonnell
Person
Jamelle Bouie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#National Politics#New York Times#University Of Virginia#American#Uva#The Nation#The American Prospect#The Daily Beast#Slate#Cbs News#Republican#Democratic#Critical Race Theory#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Equity glossary

“Equity” is a word we’re hearing more and more lately. It’s a guiding principle for both Charlottesville’s and Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Plan updates. It’s an entire beat for one of Charlottesville Tomorrow’s reporters. At this point, everyone’s likely more familiar with equality, with the idea of fairness, the idea that...
Virginia StatePosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

State of emergency remains active in Charlottesville even after Virginia’s expires

While Virginia’s state of emergency expired Tuesday, the state of emergency declared by the Charlottesville City Council will remain in effect likely until September. Charlottesville’s state of emergency has few remaining provisions. It allows for the council to continue holding public meetings remotely, provides for City Hall to remain partially closed and requires public employees to continue wearing masks when they do work in person.
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Pride and Prejudice: Charlottesville Locals Create Safe Spaces for Queer People of Color

Across the nation, queer people of color are working to create safe spaces where they can center their needs while discussing the complexities of their identities and the violence they often face. Just a hundred miles north, during Washington, D.C.’s Pride Weekend, a Black woman was dragged down two flights of stairs by a Black security guard. The event occurred at Nellie’s, a popular, predominantly white bar located in the heart of a historically Black neighborhood. The event sparked national outrage, protests, and conversations regarding privilege and intersectionality.
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Commonwealth’s attorneys pledge COVID mask-wearing will not be prosecuted in Charlottesville or Albemarle despite state law that bans adults from wearing masks

A 71-year-old law prohibiting adults from wearing masks goes back into effect in Virginia on Thursday — but local prosecutors say no one wearing a mask “to mitigate the risks of COVID-19” in Charlottesville or Albemarle County will be prosecuted. Virginia law § 18.2-422 prohibits anyone over 16 from wearing...
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville City Council intends to fund new violence prevention program Peace in the Streets

Charlottesville City Councilors on Monday expressed their intention to partially fund a new, grassroots violence prevention program called Peace in the Streets. Several councilors said they were in favor of giving the new organization $50,000 from “out of cycle” council funds, which are capped at that amount. The council intends to vote on the allocation Thursday, the earliest it is allowed to by state law.
Albemarle County, VAPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

This is how the Charlottesville-area’s Latino community became one of the most highly vaccinated racial groups in the state

Latino residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now among the most highly vaccinated racial groups in Virginia. More than 60% of Latino people in Albemarle County have at least one dose, and nearly 50% are fully vaccinated. Charlottesville’s numbers are not far behind. The figures dwarf percentages seen in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy