Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Delta to hire 1,000-plus pilots by summer 2022

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sgSQ_0abRiYyf00

As travel demand rebounds amid the nationwide COVID-19 recovery, Delta Air Lines told staff Monday that it plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by the summer of 2022.

“This is exciting news both for the pilots looking to join Delta and those of you already on the seniority list because it means career progression opportunities as we continue our recovery, account for scheduled pilot retirements and position for network expansion,” John Laughter, the Atlanta-based carrier’s head of operations, stated in a memo to employees seen by CNBC.

The company announced two months ago that it planned to resume hiring midyear, with 75 pilots expected to be onboarded between June and August, the network reported.

According to Reuters, Laughter also told employees in his memo that Delta expects U.S. leisure travel volume to return this month to pre-pandemic levels and is already seeing a resurgence in business travel.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Pilot#Cnbc#Reuters#Laughter#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

BEIJING — (AP) — China's cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country's largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China already ordered the removal of the main Didi app on...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Dutch close clubs after virus spike among youth

THE HAGUE — The Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain the coronavirus after a spike in new cases driven by the delta variant. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte says bars must close at midnight again starting this weekend and for much of the summer, while discotheques and clubs must fully close. “No fun, but necessary,” says Rutte.
EconomyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UK economy remains 3.1% smaller than pre-pandemic level

LONDON — (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy rebounded further in May following another easing of lockdown restrictions, though the increase was about half that expected by economists. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy grew by 0.8% during May. The growth was largely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy