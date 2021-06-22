Cancel
Springfield, MA

Springfield man found guilty of first-degree murder of his girlfriend six years after her death

By Jeanette DeForge
MassLive.com
SPRINGFIELD – More than six years after stabbing his girlfriend multiple times and killing her, a jury found Van Dorsey Jr. guilty of first-degree murder. Dorsey, now 33, was found guilty by a Hampden Superior Court jury on Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday; the penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole, said James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

MassLive.com

