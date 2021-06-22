Cancel
Mena, AR

Barracudas back in action

menastar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mena Barracuda’s swim team were back in the water this last Saturday after nearly a two-year absence due to the crazy year in 2020. The team traveled to Texarkana for a swim meet. IN the 10 and under boys – Larson Woods placed 4th in the 50-yard Breaststroke. In the 12 and under boys division – Ayden Dong placed 3rd in the 100 yard IM, 6th in the 50 yard freestyle and 8th in the 50 yard breaststroke. Auden Woods placed 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle, 6th in the 50-yard breaststroke, and 6th in the 50-yard backstroke. Ryan Jiang placed 2nd in the 100-yard IM, 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle, 2nd in the 50-yard breaststroke, and 4th in the 50 yard backstroke. 14 and under boys – Brandon Dong placed 4th in the 50-yard freestyle, 4th in the 100 yard freestyle, 4th in the 50 yard breaststroke, and 7th in the 50 yard backstroke. Brenden Ricker placed 1st in the 50-yard breaststroke, 1st in 100-yard breaststroke, 3rd in the 50 yard freestyle, and 3rd in the 50 yard backstroke. In the senior girls division – Jadelynn Goodner placed 3rd in 100 yard backstroke and 6th in 50 yard freestyle. Tabitha Levering placed 1st in the 100-yard butterfly, 3rd in 100 yard breaststroke, 4th in 100 yard freestyle, and 4th in the 50 yard freestyle. Ranessa Ricker placed 1st in the 200-yard freestyle, 3rd in 50-yard freestyle, and 3rd in the 100 yard freestyle. Allison Bates placed 1st in the 100 yard backstroke, 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke, 1st in the 100 yard freestyle, and 1st in the 50 yard freestyle. Boys 12 and under freestyle relay with Auden, Larson, Ayden, and Ryan placed 2nd. Senior girls 200 yard freestyle relay with Jadelynn, Ranessa, Tabitha, and Allison placed 1st.

