Razer has been making a push to provide gamers and content creators with a slew of performance options for its Blade laptops. A portion of this may have to do with the technology that’s available as the NVIDIA RTX 30 series cards launched last Autumn while Intel was at the tail end of its 10th generation processors. The mobile versions of the NVIDIA RTX 30 series cards also come in different performance variants based on power draw, so there are more options there as well. Throw in Intel launching its 11th generation processors and if you include different display configurations, the Blade has a lot of options now. We reviewed the Blade 15 a few months ago and it was a solid piece of tech for those looking for high refresh rate gaming. Razer has now sent over the Blade 17 Pro for review and it’s worth the higher price point for a more complete laptop.