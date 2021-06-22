The Cast Reveals Letterkenny’s Already Wrapped On Season 10 And 11 And Yew!

On July 11, the fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom finds Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) facing a new world order of their own possible making new that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) has shuffled off this mortal coil. But as the Codys look to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of a very deadly table, they'll face off against those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the conflicts will come from within, too- with Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each looking to take the reins to lead the family into the future. But this time around, we're not taking a look at what's to come but at what's led up to this. In the following featurette, Weary, Hatosy, Robson, and Cole look back at the moment last season that changed everything and set the tone for what's to come in the show's final two seasons.