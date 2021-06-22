The Cast Reveals Letterkenny’s Already Wrapped On Season 10 And 11 And Yew!
As luck would have it, Hulu and Crave’s cult favorite series has been hard back at work over the last several weeks and now some of the main cast members have confirmed the show has wrapped. That’s not just one season the show has wrapped on, it’s two, as over the last few weeks the cast has banged out a slew of episodes that are sure to be quotable. As Season 9 was the last set of episodes to stream, Season 10 and Season 11 will now be on the way.www.cinemablend.com