Baseball's crackdown on pitchers had to happen

By @LaVelleNeal
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball is doing the right thing at the wrong time — but it really had little choice. Beginning on Monday, umpires were given the authority to check pitchers for foreign substances and eject any violators. Teams also may ask for a pitcher to be checked if they feel his pitches are a little too lively. This is in response to the league batting average dwindling to historic lows as pitchers pursued maximum spin rates to throw nastier pitches.

