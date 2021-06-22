Cancel
Cove, AR

OBITUARY: Margie Stacer

menastar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargie Marie Stacer, age 78, of Cove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home. She was born August 17, 1942 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late William P. Chandler and the late Margie Myrtle Vann Chandler. She was married to the late Edward “Marc” Stacer and loved nothing better than being at Gillham Lake with him boating, fishing, and being with family and friends. She was a homemaker and loved her family with all her heart; her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a loving mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and a friend to all who met her. She is loved and missed.

www.menastar.com
