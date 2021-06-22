Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90
Nancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church. She was a standout player for the Oneida Lady Indians basketball team, and still holds the school record — both boys and girls — scoring 73 points in a single game, against Coalfield. After retiring from Tennier Industries, she spent her time gardening, cooking, collecting Barbie dolls, sewing and working in word search books.www.ihoneida.com