Oneida, TN

Obituary: Imogene Smith, age 90

By Independent Herald
Independent Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Imogene West Smith, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was 90. Life: Born in Oneida on Nov. 22, 1930, Imogene was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church. She was a standout player for the Oneida Lady Indians basketball team, and still holds the school record — both boys and girls — scoring 73 points in a single game, against Coalfield. After retiring from Tennier Industries, she spent her time gardening, cooking, collecting Barbie dolls, sewing and working in word search books.

