Last week's episode of Loki featured a post-credits scene that saw the show's main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) being "pruned" and ending up in "The Void" with various Variant versions of himself. One such version was played by Richard E. Grant, who was revealed to be "Classic Loki." Marvel fans have been waiting quite a while to find out who Grant was playing on the series and the Academy Award-nominated actor did not disappoint. After the fifth episode of the show dropped today, many fans took to Twitter to praise Grant's performance. In honor of his MCU debut, Grant also took to social media today to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the series.