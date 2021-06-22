‘Cool Hand Luke’: Author Donn Pearce Punched Someone On Set, Called 1 Line From the Movie a ‘Stupid F****** Line’
Cool Hand Luke is one of the most iconic movies in history. Paul Newman’s performance was unforgettable, and perhaps the best of his career. Audiences will never forget memorable scenes like the hard-boiled egg bet or the instantly recognizable line, “What we have here is–a failure to communicate.” The classic film was based on a book, which was based on real events from the author’s life.www.cheatsheet.com