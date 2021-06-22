State volleyball to stay four days, state track may follow
The Nebraska School Activities Association adopted at least one change that came from the COVID pandemic, and may approve another in the near future. At their monthly meeting on Thursday the NSAA gave approval to a four day state volleyball tournament in Lincoln that would have Wednesday through Friday's action played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while Saturday's championships would head to the Bob Devaney Sports Center.