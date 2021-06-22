Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' rookie suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Washington, DC

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jalen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds. Bullets that hit a vehicle he was riding in caused scary but superficial injuries. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Vikings also confirmed the shooting after being in contact with Twyman and family members.

www.kimt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Pittsburgh#Nfl Draft#Minneapolis#American Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Wants To Hire Former 49ers Star

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made headlines with an incredible throw. The ex-quarterback showed he still has incredible touch as he lofted a ball from his rooftop into a pizza oven on opposing rooftop. Yes, he actually did that, and yes, he actually made it on the very first throw.
NFLThe Phinsider

Dolphins 2021 roster breakdown: Running backs

Earlier this week, we took a closer look at the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback position. We continue the series this afternoon with a look at another position group, this time the running backs. The idea behind this series is just to see who is on the roster, who could make it to the active roster in September, and where Miami might have a hole - or possibly have more talent than they can keep.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bo Jackson should have been part of the Atlanta Falcons

When looking back on the Atlanta Falcons draft history there are a lot of hits and misses but only once has the franchise missed twice on drafting the greatest athlete of all time. Not only did the Atlanta Falcons miss out on Bo Jackson in 1986, but they also missed...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Chicago Bears roster rank: 70-66

The Chicago Bears are counting down the days until training camp and we are counting down the most valuable players on their roster. This will rank the Bears from 90-1 looking at their value and what they bring to the team. This will look solely at their 2021 value and how their best-case outcome could impact the team along with what a poor season would do to the team in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU Tigers receiver Justin Jefferson among NFL's top 10 outside receivers

During his two seasons as a starter for the LSU Tigers, Justin Jefferson was one of the more productive receivers in all of college football. During his junior campaign, he and Joe Burrow were quite a pair as they helped lead LSU to a national championship and a perfect 15-0 campaign in 2019. He finished third in the nation with 1,540 yards and second on the team to Ja’Marr Chase.
NFLAcme Packing Company

NFC North Rundown: Will Eddie Goldman return to the Bears’ defense?

The countdown to the opening of training camp is now just 20 days away as the quieter part of the NFL summer continues on. Who will and will not show up at camp, however, is a lingering question even outside of Green Bay as July 27th approaches. While Danielle Hunter’s contract dispute appears to be fully resolved in Minnesota in time for camp, a Bears defender is now a question mark in Chicago for other reasons.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 49-51 – Sternberger vs. Dafney at Tight End?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster ahead of July 28, the first practice of training camp. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Florida OL Austin Firestone commits to Northwestern Wildcats

Niceville (Fla.) High offensive tackle Austin Firestone announced his commitment to Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern on Wednesday morning. He chose the Big Ten program over his other finalists in Virginia and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Firestone took officials to each campus in June. "I love that Northwestern is a powerhouse...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLUSA Today

Bleacher Report: Isaiah Wilson is Titans' biggest mistake of past 5 years

The Tennessee Titans had an epic swing and a miss when they drafted Georgia product and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Not only was he one of the biggest mistakes in recent memory, Wilson is one of the biggest mistakes in franchise history, and certainly one of the worst draft picks the team has ever made, if not the worst.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Ranking NFC North Wide Receivers ahead of 2021 NFL Season

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best, if not the best wide receivers in all the land. However, he’s not the only talented pass-catcher in the NFC North. Davante Adams has firmly established himself as Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target and is entering a contract year that will see him get PAID at some point soon. Adams’ ability to get in and out of his breaks is a work of art and he can’t be covered by just one player.
NFLYardbarker

Pro Football Hall of Fame stages extraordinary tribute to 2020 NFL season

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, just put up a special gallery, filled with iconic artifacts from the 2020 NFL season that was so heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Aikens, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s curator, walks viewers through the exhibit dedicated to this...

Comments / 1

Community Policy