3 Phoenix Mercury stars will play for Team USA in Olympics

By Paul Schaum
azbigmedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USA Women’s Basketball roster was announced on Monday, July 21st, and three Phoenix Mercury players will be heading to Tokyo for a shot at gold in the upcoming Olympics. Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner are among 12 WNBA players selected to compete in Japan this summer. Taurasi and Griner were each honored as one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona last year, having become staples in the Metro Phoenix community and beyond.

