3 Phoenix Mercury stars will play for Team USA in Olympics

The Sparks have already met the Phoenix Mercury twice this season, but their Western Conference rival will be a much different opponent Sunday. Not only will WNBA legend Diana Taurasi return to the lineup, but the Sparks have played two games since their last meeting, an 80-66 Phoenix victory June 18. The Mercury, meanwhile, will be well rested without having played for nine days before their 3 p.m. matchup at Phoenix Suns Arena.