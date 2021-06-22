Cancel
Tallahatchie County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Tallahatchie by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Tallahatchie The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahatchie River near Lambert ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahatchie River near Swan Lake ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tallahatchie River near Swan Lake. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 27.2 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Farm land flooding is occurring near the river.

alerts.weather.gov
