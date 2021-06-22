Flood Warning issued for Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Quitman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahatchie River near Lambert ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahatchie River near Swan Lake ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tallahatchie River near Lambert. * From Wednesday morning to Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 31.2 feet. * Flood stage is 32.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 32.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low-lying farmland in northern Quitman County is flooded.