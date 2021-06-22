Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Target Area: Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Westchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BERGEN...NORTHERN WESTCHESTER...SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE...PUTNAM AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 952 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a broken line extending from New Windsor to near Cold Spring to near Pomona to Suffern, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Newburgh and Cold Spring around 1000 PM EDT. Peekskill around 1010 PM EDT. Fahnestock State Park around 1020 PM EDT. Ossining and Yorktown Heights around 1025 PM EDT. Mahopac around 1040 PM EDT. This includes the following New York State COVID tent site Anthony Wayne Rec Center. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH