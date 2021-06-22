Cancel
Makeup

20 Setting Sprays That Will Make Sure Your Makeup Doesn't Budge

By Emily Orofino
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The oppressive humidity and scalding temperatures of summer exacerbate any standard makeup gripes tenfold, but what no one's sharing with you is that there is one single product that cures all these woes for up to 16 hours at a time. Yes, really! Melted foundation, oily skin, vanishing blush, even sun damage — these issues can all be solved with setting spray.

