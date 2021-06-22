Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate around 131.30

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/JPY pares gains in the Asian session. Cross fell sharply from the high of 133.68 in the previous week. Momentum oscillator in overbought zone warns of aggressive bets. EUR/JPY trades cautiously on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading hours. The cross constitutes a 20 pips movement with a negative bias.

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Price Analysis#Jpy#Bulls#Eur#Asian#Cross#Macd#Simple Moving Average#Jpy Overview#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears take control below 50-day SMA near 0.8600

EUR/GBP continues to drift lower following the previous downside momentum. Cross makes lower lows and lower highs technical pattern, a bearish formation. Momentum oscillators adopt a wait-and-watch approach before any directional bet. EUR/GBP edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The pair lost part of its previous day’s...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Defends one-month-old trendline near 0.9150

USD/CHF extends the previous session’s losses and trades with negative bias. Bulls remain hopeful above 0.9150 near the ascending trendline. Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the bearish momentum. USD/CHF edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair moves in a narrow trading range and awaits...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day EMA challenges bounce off 10-week low

GBP/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high in a corrective pullback from multi-day low. RSI conditions suggest further advances but previous support from late February adds to the upside filters. GBP/JPY consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 151.40, following a U-turn from late April lows, amid the...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: EUR Recovers After Largarde Speech

The Euro has recovered a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 1.1850 level. That is an area that has been important more than once, and as a result it is likely that we could see a bit of selling pressure. In fact, we have seen a little bit of selling pressure at the end of the day, so it is likely that we continue to see more of a downward move, despite the fact that Christine Largarde suggested that 2% inflation was the guide for ECB actions.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD technical analysis: Buyers resurface at 7-month support level

NZDUSD is forming some positive traction off a bounce at the 7-month low of 0.6922, that being the most significant trough since the pair adopted a downwards trajectory from the 3-month high of 0.7315. The bearish simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing negative tendencies, while the Ichimoku lines are reflecting that sellers still have a slight upper hand.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, ECB minutes

EUR/USD recovered sharply from the previous day’s low near 1.1780 on Friday. ECB announced a new monetary policy strategy on Thursday, adopting a 2% inflation target. US dollar index remained steady below the 13-week high near 92.45. EUR/USD accumulated minor losses on Friday morning Asian’s session. The pair took shelter...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY faces a potential move to 109.20 – UOB

Further downside could drag USD/JPY to the 109.20 level in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to weaken yesterday was not wrong but we expected it to ‘edge lower’ and that ‘a clear break of 110.30 is unlikely’. We did not anticipate the manner by which USD nose-dived to 109.52 and the subsequent weak daily loss of -0.78% (109.79). The -0.78% loss marks the biggest 1-day decline since March 2020. While the outsized drop appears to be overdone, there is room for USD to dip below 109.50. In view of the oversold conditions, it may not be able to maintain a foothold below this level and the next support at 109.20 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 110.10 but only a break of 110.30 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD risks further losses near term – UOB

AUD/USD faces the next support levels at 0.7400 and 0.7365 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that it ‘is unlikely to break the major support at 0.7445’. The ease by which AUD cracked 0.7445 and plummeted to 0.7417 came as a surprise. While clearly oversold, the sharp drop has scope to extend but a sustained decline below 0.7400 is unlikely. The next support at 0.7365 is not expected to come under challenge for now. Resistance is at 0.7455 but only a breach of 0.7470 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Minor support at 1.1780/70

EURUSD is lower as predicted breaking 1.1820/10 to hit the next target of 1.1780/70. However, we unexpectedly bottomed exactly here for a recovery to resistance at1.1855/60. The pair topped exactly here. USDCAD downside limited as expected – we held 18 pips above first support at1.2400/1.2385 & shot higher after the...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Plays on EUR/USD and GBP/CHF

I know it’s the last trading day of the week but I also know you love them last-minute pips so I got you easy trend and range setups on EUR/USD and GBP/CHF. EUR/USD just turned lower from the 1.1850 psychological handle that lined up with not just the 200 SMA but also the channel resistance that hasn’t been broken since late June.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Breaks Above 1.25 CAD

By forming the candlestick that we have, you could make a little bit of an argument for a shooting star. The shooting star of course is a very negative sign, especially sitting just below this moving average. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick it is very likely that we could go back into the previous consolidation area. Nonetheless, it is also worth noting that oil initially fell, only to turn around and form a bit of a supportive candlestick as well.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears in control below 1.0700 on Lowe's dovish outlook

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11. Cross hangs near multi-month support, weakness persist below 1.0670. Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment. AUD/NZD pares part to its previous day’s loss in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles after the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Offered near 15-week-old support line above 82.00

AUD/JPY extends early week pullback from monthly high to refresh 13-day low. Bearish MACD backs the sellers but key support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement challenge further downside. Two-week-long horizontal line guards immediate upside below monthly hurdle. AUD/JPY takes offers around 82.43, down 0.52% intraday, amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid contention is located near 1.1770

EUR/USD bounces off recent lows in the 1.1780 area. The 2020-2021 support line holds the downside so far. The prospect for further decline looks unchanged in the very near term. Against that, there is a tough contention area in the 1.1770 zone, where coincides a Fibo level and the 2020-2021 support line.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: EUR/JPY Downtrend Break Ahead?

EUR/JPY bears have taken solid control of the pair in the past couple of weeks, and if they’re able to break a major psychological level, there may be more downside ahead. EUR/JPY bulls have had a rough go recently, especially in the last week as the pair once again met strong resistance around the 132.00 – 132.50 area before dipping to its current trading area around the 130.00 handle.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Below 1.1807

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bullish price action at any of the identified support levels which were reached that day. Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains capped below 1.3800

GBP/USD makes an impressive comeback amid broad risk-aversion. The cable bulls face stiff resistance at 1.3800, bearish bias remains intact. Impending bear cross and RSI sub-50 level keep sellers in control. GBP/USD is attempting a recovery amid broad risk-aversion, as the pound outperforms across the fx board so far this...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/JPY, NZD/CHF, AUD/USD

EURJPY is trading at 130.17; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 130.65 and then resume moving downwards to reach 129.25. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 131.35. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 132.25.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lower lows hint at further declines

GBP/USD holds close to weekly lows in broadly risk-off markets. Investors are prepping for an earlier than an anticipated move by the Fed. FX markets are showing a distinct risk-off flavour on Thursday. The mood is weighing on currencies such as Sterling that has fallen to its lowest against the euro in more than three weeks and to just pips away from the early July lows of 1.3731. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3777, down 0.15% on the day after falling from a high of 1.3805 to a low of 1.3741. Read more...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD: Long-Term Lows, Technical Consideration for Traders

The AUD/USD has seen its value decrease in a swift manner the past couple of days. On the 6th of July, the AUD/USD was trading near the 76.00000 ratio, but as of this writing the Forex pair is near 74.30000. The current values of the AUD/USD are within the vicinity of support levels last seen in early December of 2020. Speculative bulls may feel quite attracted to the current price of the AUD/USD, but they need to be careful about blindly placing wagers on long positions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy