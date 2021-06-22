EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate around 131.30

Further downside could drag USD/JPY to the 109.20 level in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to weaken yesterday was not wrong but we expected it to ‘edge lower’ and that ‘a clear break of 110.30 is unlikely’. We did not anticipate the manner by which USD nose-dived to 109.52 and the subsequent weak daily loss of -0.78% (109.79). The -0.78% loss marks the biggest 1-day decline since March 2020. While the outsized drop appears to be overdone, there is room for USD to dip below 109.50. In view of the oversold conditions, it may not be able to maintain a foothold below this level and the next support at 109.20 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 110.10 but only a break of 110.30 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”