Sterling surge leads FX higher, dollar pauses, stocks rebound
Fed’s Powell: Inflation increased, but remains transitory. Summary: Sterling surged back 1% to 1.3930 after falling to an April low (1.37864), leading FX higher against the Dollar. The British Pound reversed a 6-day slide which accelerated against the Greenback after the US Federal Reserve announced that it was preparing to reduce asset purchases last week. In a text from an upcoming testimony before a select committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation had increased but remains transitory. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) faltered after hitting a 10-week high at 92.37 yesterday, sliding 0.44% lower to 91.85. EUR/USD advanced 0.58%, finishing at 1.1920. According to a Reuters report, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the outlook for the Euro area economy is brightening, expecting economic activity to accelerate this quarter. The Australian Dollar staged a comeback after hitting a 2021 low yesterday at 0.7477, climbing 0.96% to 0.7542 at the New York close. Commodity prices steadied. Gold gained 1.1% to USD 1.783.00. Against the Yen, the Dollar was up marginally to 110.27 from 110.19 yesterday. The Greenback closed marginally lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD closed at 1.3425 (1.3460) while USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.4650 (6.4645 yesterday). Wall Street stocks rebounded on the market’s risk-on stance. The DOW finished up 1.7% to 33,885 while the S&P 500 gained 1.41% to 4,225 (4,165). US Treasury yields reversed losses with the benchmark 10-year rate up 5 basis points to 1.49%. The two-year US bond yield closed at 0.26% from 0.25%.www.fxstreet.com