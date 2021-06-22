AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step back from 200-DMA

The AUD/USD has seen its value decrease in a swift manner the past couple of days. On the 6th of July, the AUD/USD was trading near the 76.00000 ratio, but as of this writing the Forex pair is near 74.30000. The current values of the AUD/USD are within the vicinity of support levels last seen in early December of 2020. Speculative bulls may feel quite attracted to the current price of the AUD/USD, but they need to be careful about blindly placing wagers on long positions.