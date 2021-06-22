Cancel
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step back from 200-DMA

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD fades the previous day’s rebound from yearly low. RSI recovery from oversold area favors the pullback moves. Horizontal line around 0.7590 becomes the key hurdle, bears may have 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on the radar. AUD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.7520, down 0.11% on a day, while consolidating the...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Dma#Aud#Price Analysis#Aud Usd#Asian#Rsi#Dma
