The Euro has recovered a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 1.1850 level. That is an area that has been important more than once, and as a result it is likely that we could see a bit of selling pressure. In fact, we have seen a little bit of selling pressure at the end of the day, so it is likely that we continue to see more of a downward move, despite the fact that Christine Largarde suggested that 2% inflation was the guide for ECB actions.