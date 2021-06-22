Cancel
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take charge towards daily resistance

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe monthly chart offers a bullish bias and the lower time frames will offer further conviction as follows:. There are a few resistance layers for the price to cross. The daily chart has completed its range of downside potential according to the retracement o that enose of the W-formation. The...

#Investment Decisions#Usd#Jpy#Usd Jpy Price Analysis
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD to find support cyclical momentum and earlier OCR hikes – ANZ

The kiwi is lower as risk appetite takes a breather. Nevertheless, economists at ANZ Bank think NZD/USD will ultimately find support from cyclical momentum and earlier OCR hikes. “The kiwi has been compromised by the generalised softening in global risk appetite that has seen equities retreat from highs and US...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: 110.00/50 is a critical supply area

USD/JPY bulls look for a restest of 110.00/50. Bears need to commit between 110 and 110.50. As per the prior analysis, USD/JPY Price Analysis: One for the bravest of bulls targetting 111.90/20, the supply zone was always a higher risk for the bulls. Prior analysis. ''...If this support structure holds,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD technical analysis: Buyers resurface at 7-month support level

NZDUSD is forming some positive traction off a bounce at the 7-month low of 0.6922, that being the most significant trough since the pair adopted a downwards trajectory from the 3-month high of 0.7315. The bearish simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing negative tendencies, while the Ichimoku lines are reflecting that sellers still have a slight upper hand.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Solid contention is located near 1.1770

EUR/USD bounces off recent lows in the 1.1780 area. The 2020-2021 support line holds the downside so far. The prospect for further decline looks unchanged in the very near term. Against that, there is a tough contention area in the 1.1770 zone, where coincides a Fibo level and the 2020-2021 support line.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY set to tackle next support at 109.55 – TDS

“USD/JPY has not kept pace with a sharp move lower in real rate differentials over the last several days. This has been a fairly reliable correlation over the last year, suggesting downside risks are building.”. “Ahead of the 110.40 (+/-) level is the main resistance zone to the upside, while...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Affected by Risk Appetite

The conflict of safe havens (the dollar vs the Japanese yen) is back. The secret is the rapid spread of the Corona virus variables, which threatens global efforts to revive the global economy amid plans to ease the restrictions of the epidemic. Delta variable has become the talk of the world. The beginning of the change was in India, and the exposure of global economies to it may negatively affect investor sentiment and market performance in the coming period. The narrative confirms the reasons for the decline of the USD/JPY currency pair in recent trading sessions. It reached the 110.40 support level, before settling around the 110.62 level at the time of writing the analysis. Investors’ desire to buy the dollar is still the strongest and an ideal safe haven since the outbreak of the epidemic, in addition to the US Federal Reserve’s intention to tighten its monetary policy as soon as possible.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/JPY, NZD/CHF, AUD/USD

EURJPY is trading at 130.17; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 130.65 and then resume moving downwards to reach 129.25. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 131.35. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 132.25.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.41; (P) 110.61; (R1) 110.83;. USD/JPY’s break of 110.41 support argues that rise from 107.47 has completed at 111.65, after rejection by 111.71 key resistance. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 109.79) first. Sustained break there will suggest that it’s at least correcting the whole rise from 102.58, and targets 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. For now, risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 111.65 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Fed Reserve Minutes

For the fourth day in a row, the USD/JPY currency pair is exposed to profit-taking operations, but has not yet escaped from its ascending channel. The pair is stable around 110.40 at the time of writing the analysis. Its recent strong gains reached the resistance level 111.66, the highest since March 2020. This is in light of the strength of the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies, amid increasing expectations of the imminent date of raising US interest rates. Regarding this, the currency pair will be exposed to some fluctuations today. The forex market awaits the announcement of the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve for the month of June, which carried clear indications of the extent of confidence in the US economic performance, which paves the way for tightening the monetary policy of the bank.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.0670 support level

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11. Pair dropped below 200-day SMA with lower levels on the cards. Momentum oscillators remained in favor of bearish momentum. AUD/NZD accumulated losses on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Another visit to 1.1800 looks likely

EUR/USD remains under pressure and approaches 1.1800. The breakdown of 1.1800 could expose a deeper pullback. The prospect for further decline picks up traction in the very near term. Against that, another visit to recent lows near 1.1800 (July 2) remains in the pipeline ahead of the 1.1770 region, where coincides a Fibo level and the support line off November 2020 lows.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Defends ascending channel support ahead of FOMC minutes

USD/JPY staged a modest bounce from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. A sustained break below the trend-channel support will negate the positive outlook. The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 110.40 region and staged a modest recovery...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

We have been the most bearish on EUR/USD – BofA

Following the EUR/USD pair’s drop to the fresh low in three months, analysts as the Bank of American (BofA) reiterated their extreme bearish bias for the currency major. The investment bank’s latest report initially spots the upbeat US data and hawkish Fed to portray the greenback’s good performance this year before marking a strong consensus against the US dollar (USD).
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold price analysis: Scaling above $1800/oz, the view of gold this week

Gold climbed up from $1755/oz to $1800/oz. The DXY - US Dollar Index scaled up from 92 to 92.5 this week. The bullish trend of gold is made by news from buying clients which are central banks of Hungary, Thailand, China. The belief that the economic bubble is growing and affects the central banks, ETF funds also. From the beginning of May, these ETF funds keep scaling this safe haven-asset.

