USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take charge towards daily resistance

The conflict of safe havens (the dollar vs the Japanese yen) is back. The secret is the rapid spread of the Corona virus variables, which threatens global efforts to revive the global economy amid plans to ease the restrictions of the epidemic. Delta variable has become the talk of the world. The beginning of the change was in India, and the exposure of global economies to it may negatively affect investor sentiment and market performance in the coming period. The narrative confirms the reasons for the decline of the USD/JPY currency pair in recent trading sessions. It reached the 110.40 support level, before settling around the 110.62 level at the time of writing the analysis. Investors’ desire to buy the dollar is still the strongest and an ideal safe haven since the outbreak of the epidemic, in addition to the US Federal Reserve’s intention to tighten its monetary policy as soon as possible.