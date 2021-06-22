Arizona Basketball: Six Wildcats playing in The Basketball Tournament

Nick Saban has built an absolute powerhouse in Tuscaloosa over the past 15 years and Alabama football is in national-title-or-bust mode just about every season. With those yearly expectations, fans can become upset when the Tide finish with a couple of losses and miss the playoff. When you win so much, it’s understandable, but the Tide have it better than just about every program in college football. Only Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Clemson can really say they’re on the same level talent-wise every year. But are they really?