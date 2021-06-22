Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona Basketball: Six Wildcats playing in The Basketball Tournament

By Shereen Rayan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith The Basketball Tournament (TBT) set to return, a few former Arizona Basketball stars will prepare with the hopes of taking home the hardware. The 2021 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is on! The tournament starts in four Mid-West regions this season: Wichita (Kansas), Columbus (Ohio), West Virginia, and Illinois, with a $1 Million prize at stake for the players and coaches of the winning team in this single-elimination, win or go home tournament. This year, the tournament will feature six former Arizona Basketball stars.

