Arizona Basketball: Six Wildcats playing in The Basketball Tournament
With The Basketball Tournament (TBT) set to return, a few former Arizona Basketball stars will prepare with the hopes of taking home the hardware. The 2021 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is on! The tournament starts in four Mid-West regions this season: Wichita (Kansas), Columbus (Ohio), West Virginia, and Illinois, with a $1 Million prize at stake for the players and coaches of the winning team in this single-elimination, win or go home tournament. This year, the tournament will feature six former Arizona Basketball stars.zonazealots.com