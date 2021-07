When thinking back to Cam Johnson’s time with the Tar Heels, I think the first thing we all think of is universally the same: his excellent shooting ability. Johnson was one of the best shooters that Carolina had in the 2010s, and he almost certainly would’ve helped the Tar Heels get to at least the Elite Eight if both he and Nassir Little didn’t come down with flu-like symptoms before the game against Auburn. Fast forward to now, however, and what we’re seeing in the NBA Western Conference Finals is a player that has not only become a good NBA player, but a valuable one at that.