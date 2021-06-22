County finances appear strong through first part of 2021

EAU CLAIRE — The financial health of Eau Claire County appears strong at the start of 2021, particularly regarding sales taxes.

Through the first three months of 2021, the county has collected $2.83 million in revenue from sales taxes. That figure is higher than sales tax revenue through March of 2020, which was $2.40 million, and March of 2019, which was $2.33 million.

The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee received this information during its meeting Monday.

“We’re off to a great start in sales tax,” County Finance Director Norb Kirk said Monday. “I don’t know if discretionary spending will continue to be as high as we’re seeing it, but those early indications in sales tax are certainly positive.”

Supervisor Stella Pagonis, committee chairwoman, agreed.

“I just think we’re going gangbusters,” Pagonis said.

The county budgeted $10.5 million for 2021 total sales tax revenue, meaning that through the first quarter of this year, it has collected about 27% of its annual budget, a promising sign.

“Given the unknown lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county did budget conservatively for 2021,” Kirk wrote in a report to the committee.

“Indications are that on-line sales tax collections continue to remain strong in the first quarter of 2021 and are projected to remain strong through the first half of 2021.”

Wheel tax

Through the first four months of 2021, the county has collected $855,059 in revenue from vehicle registration fees, commonly known as a wheel tax. That figure is higher than wheel tax revenue through April of 2020, which was $818,909, and April of 2019, which was $851,996.

The county budgeted $2.4 million for 2021 vehicle registration fee revenue, meaning that through the first four months of this year, it has collected about 35.6% of its annual budget, another encouraging sign.

“At this point the county would not anticipate any shortfall in collections for 2021,” Kirk wrote.

Spending, general fund

In the first three months of 2021, the county spent $17.2 million of its $114.7 million yearly budget, or about 15%. That number is lower than the first quarter of 2020, when the county spent 17.4% of its annual budget.

Kirk wrote that the decrease in spending this year “is largely due to decreased costs in the transportation program area resulting from reduced winter maintenance needs.”

Moreover, the county’s estimated general fund balance at the end of 2020 is $13.4 million. That figure is well above the general fund target of $11.3 million, which is 30% of the county’s 2021 general fund expenditures.

Though the county had a strong financial start overall through the first three months of 2021, Kirk cautioned that it does not mean the same will be true for the remainder of the year.

“At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the county is in a slightly better financial position than one year ago,” Kirk wrote. “Despite this, it is impossible to draw any meaningful conclusions based on only the first quarter of data other than the county is trending favorably at this point.”

The next Finance and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for July 19.