Financial expert explains inflation and what we can do to protect ourselves

What’s at the root of modern American consumerism? It might not just be competition among the brands trying to sell us things, but also competition among ourselves. An easy story to tell is that marketers and advertisers have perfected tactics to convince us to purchase things, some we need, some we don’t. And it’s an important part of the country’s capitalistic, growth-centered economy: The more people spend, the logic goes, the better it is for everybody. (Never mind that they’re sometimes spending money they don’t have, or the implications of all this production and trash for the planet.) People, naturally, want things.