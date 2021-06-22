Cancel
Business

Financial expert explains inflation and what we can do to protect ourselves

By Roop Raj
fox2detroit.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices for everything is starting to spike as we first saw with lumber and cost of building a month or two back. Roop Raj talks to an expert to explain why we're seeing this, and what we all can do about it.

www.fox2detroit.com
