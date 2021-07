Severe Storms and heavy rains are going to hit the area tonight. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it says that severe storms are likely tonight with heavy rains and possible flooding through Saturday morning. The storms will look to hit our area after 9 pm tonight but before midnight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says the main threat will be large hail and damaging winds transitioning to damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding. We will also be looking at heavy rain over the area for the weekend, with the latest forecast calling for 3 to 4 inches of rain for our area between now and Saturday night.