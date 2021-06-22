Save $180 on the ECOFLOW RIVER Max portable power station

There seems to be an abundance of portable power stations these days coming in all shapes and sizes. While the different competing brands offer a wide variety of options, they all come with fixed sizes and capacities, burdening the buyer with making a hard decision upfront. Bluetti, however, has been pioneering different systems that let owners connect two power stations together. It is taking that flexibility to the next level with the AC300 and AC200 MAX Portable Power Station systems that give you the freedom to select how many Battery Packs you want or, if needed, even double the maximum power output to run a whole house off the grid.