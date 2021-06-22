Federal pandemic funds to replenish district reserves

MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will use most of its next influx of federal pandemic funds to rebuild its savings account.

The Mankato School Board on Monday approved a budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which officially starts on July 1.

The Mankato district’s budget includes more than $7.5 million in spending reductions approved by the board in April. Most of the cuts are to staffing. Approximately 100 staff were impacted with layoffs, reassignments or reductions in hours.

District officials now expect to end the coming year in a financial position that is much better than previously projected thanks to federal coronavirus funds.

The district is receiving $8.1 million in one-time funding in the latest relief package. District officials are planning to use around $2 million of that next year and save the remainder.

The plan drew concern from one School Board member but won the approval of the five other members present Monday.

Director of Business Services Tom Sager said the federal funds should not be used to undo previously approved cuts because the relief funds are one-time dollars and the cuts were to ongoing operating expenses.

“We’re not using all of them because we want to keep the budget structurally balanced,” he said.

A drop in enrollment during the pandemic was a prime driver of the spending cuts. District officials are projecting two-thirds of the families who chose private schools and other alternatives during pandemic distance learning will not return, leaving the district with less annual operating revenue.

If the district spent all the federal dollars on operating expenses in 2021-2022, district leaders say they likely would need to make cuts for the 2022-2023 school year.

Instead the district will spend some of the dollars on technology improvements, extra staff development and other one-time expenses.

The remainder will go to replenish the district’s operational savings account.

Earlier in the year the district was projecting a deficit of more than $5 million for the current year. District administrators told board members the $7.5 million in cuts would likely be needed just to break even next year and not take any more out of the nearly-depleted reserve fund.

But the district has since received $3.6 million in federal funds for this school year, so it now needs to take only $1.5 million out of savings.

With a $6 million surplus now expected for the coming school year, the district’s savings will grow to a healthy number of more than $11.6 million. That’s equal to 36 days of operating expenses. District policy is to keep at least 30 days worth of expenses in reserves.

Most of the board members agreed not using the one-time dollars toward staffing expenses was the financially prudent move.

“You might just be pushing the inevitable back a year to the point where we have to do another really painful budget reduction,” board chair Jodi Sapp said.

But School Board member Kenneth Reid abstained from voting after he requested the board defer a decision and hold another meeting to consider bringing back some of the staff positions that were cut. He suggested they talk about spending some of the federal funds on staffing and about ways the district could potentially entice back more of the students it lost.

Supt. Paul Peterson said the budget would not preclude the district from bringing back some teachers later this summer if enrollment is higher than anticipated.

The School Board set a budget with a major component still unknown: state funding levels.

Over two-thirds of the district’s revenues come from the state. But state lawmakers still have not approved an education funding bill.

The budget assumes a modest 1% increase in the main source of state per-pupil funding. District leaders will continue to press lawmakers to increase their amount of funding, Peterson said.

It’s not the first time districts have had to set their budgets while still awaiting legislative action. School districts revise their budgets in late winter or early spring, Sager said, to include legislative and other changes.