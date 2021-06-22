Garden of the Gods Horseback Riding Adventures
The highest mountain range in the United States, the Rocky Mountains are a sight to behold. Covering ground all the way between New Mexico and Canada, this mountain range is protected by national parks such as the Badlands, Glacier National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Yellowstone. Within each of these National Parks are landmarks that are beautiful and exciting to visit. And what better way to explore these beautiful places than via horseback riding adventures.