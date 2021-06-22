The Gibbs Dream You Might Have Forgotten About On NCIS

"NCIS" tends to be a very reality-grounded series. It doesn't take too many flights of fancy and it typically stays within the realm of its own action-based storytelling. But every once in a while, the show allows itself to explore the bounds of its established reality. For its 400th episode, it delivered up what writer Gary Glasberg told CBS.com around the time of its release was "a gift to the fans." The episode took viewers into an alternate world where they got to revisit many of their old "NCIS" friends, and for a few moments, the boundary between the series' narrative reality and what could happen dissolved away, allowing the impossible to happen. Dead characters live, good characters go bad, and regrets are washed away — or turned into burr forever under Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) saddle.