Trinity girls hoops wins state championship

The Trinity Classical Knights (15-4) are the new 5-A state champions after defeating the San Fernando Tigers (10-1), 49-33 Saturday night in San Fernando. The visiting Knights rolled into the game confidently with the same goal in mind as always: play hard defense and run in transition. Each team has had equally minimal problems as of late with both being on 10-game win streaks and both having a 17.7-point average margin of victory in those 10 games.