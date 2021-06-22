Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Delta Air Lines Hiring Pilots While Expanding European Capacity

By Jay Singh
simpleflying.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more of Europe opening up, Delta Air Lines is laying on flights. The carrier celebrated the recent news of the Netherlands opening up. Home to one of the carrier’s European hubs and joint venture partner KLM, Delta will fly multiple daily flights to the Netherlands, including using swanky new aircraft. Separately, flights to Portugal will operate from August as Delta brings back its European schedule. All of this comes as Delta has announced it is once again hiring pilots.

simpleflying.com
#European#Klm#Cnbc#Americans#Spirit Airlines#Dutch#Atl#Dtw#Bos#Fra#Crj200s
