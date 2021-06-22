Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul's Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 17 days ago

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday 120-114.

Game 2 will be in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, and All-Star point guard Chris Paul is listed as out, according to FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below).

Paul missed Game 1 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday that Paul is symptom-free, and his article on Yahoo! can be read in the hyperlink, and his Tweet is below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
