IMPERIAL COUNTY — As part of the ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 cases in Imperial County, the Public Health Department monitors changes in the virus that could affect the spread of this disease. Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 changes constantly through mutation. The mutations add up and create slightly different versions of the virus called “variants.” Sometimes, a mutation will result in the virus spreading more easily, making people sicker, or making it resistant to treatment or vaccines. Variants with these types of mutations are called variants of concern, according to a Public Health press release.