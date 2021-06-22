Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australia's New South Wales logs biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Tuesday reported its biggest increase in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, raising prospects of more tough restrictions in the country’s largest city, Sydney.

Ten new locally acquired cases were reported in NSW on Tuesday, as officials fight to contain a latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

Tuesday’s data includes seven cases recorded after the 8 p.m. cut-off deadline, which will be included in Wednesday’s numbers. Six of the seven infections are household contacts of previous cases who have been in isolation.

Authorities linked a driver who transports overseas airline crew members to the latest outbreak, the first in the state in more than a month, which has swelled to 21 infections in six days.

In its efforts to quash the outbreak, the NSW government made masks mandatory in Sydney’s buses, trains and ferries for five days while urging the city’s 5 million residents to use masks indoors.

Swift tracing systems, tough social distancing rules and a high community compliance have kept Australia’s COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths. It has reported zero local cases for most days this year.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Covid 19#Nsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney lockdown extended as Delta outbreak spreads

Sydney residents will be in lockdown for another week as Australia's largest city fights to contain a Covid outbreak. The New South Wales government said it had made the "difficult decision" as it battles the highly transmissible Delta strain. A stay-at-home order was issued on 26 June. Australia has recorded...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Sydney COVID-19 lockdown extended for another week, cases rise

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state on Wednesday extended a two-week COVID-19 lockdown in state capital Sydney for another week to contain the latest outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. The stay-home orders, which were scheduled to end Friday, will now end on July 16, NSW...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Australia’s largest city Sydney locks down for third week

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australia population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. “The situation we’re in now is largely because we haven’t been able to get the vaccine that we need,” New South...
Public Healthwmleader.com

Australia’s Sydney reports case high two weeks into lockdown

The Australian city of Sydney has recorded its highest daily rise in Covid cases in months, despite being nearly two weeks into a lockdown. The city in the state of New South Wales reported 38 cases on Thursday- taking its outbreak of the Delta variant to about 370 cases. Authorities...
Worldwtaq.com

Spain’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain reported 12,563 new coronavirus infections and 28 deaths on Friday, up from 12,345 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, as cases continue to spike mainly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Health ministry data shows daily increases this week are at their highest level since...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Sydney Locked Down for Another Week as Delta COVID-19 Variant Spreads

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The leader of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Wednesday ordered a week-long extension of Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown, warning new cases are bound to rise as the country's biggest city grapples with the highly infectious Delta variant. Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million people,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covidiot who scaled balconies and broke a door to escape a quarantine hotel and visit her mum is slapped with a fine and thrown back into isolation

A young woman who scaled two balconies from the fourth floor and kicked a door open to escape hotel quarantine has been slapped with a $2500 fine and thrown back in isolation. Dalassa Rittia Diane Pau was placed in a room at the Cairns Pacific International hotel in northern Queensland on Friday after she returned from a trip to Covid-addled Sydney.
Public Healthwsau.com

South Korea reports highest ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Thursday reported its highest ever one-day number of new COVID-19 infections, as officials consider tightening social distancing restrictions. The 1,275 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday, reported by the the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), exceeds the number of daily cases reported at the peak of the country’s third wave in December.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Philippines logs 5,795 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,795 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,418,337. The death toll climbed to 24,797 after 135 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.
Economythewestsidegazette.com

Business ‘Devastated’ By Sydney Lockdown

SYDNEY — Sydney’s hospitality, entertainment, and travel businesses are “devastated” as the city’s lockdown is extended by another week with estimates the stay-at-home restrictions on five million people is costing AU$1 billion ($743.8 million) a week. But the federal government has rebuffed the New South Wales government’s plea to revive...
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Australia to tighten restrictions in Sydney

SYDNEY — Australian authorities are further tightening restrictions in Sydney after reporting 44 new community cases, the largest number since a coronavirus outbreak began there last month. The city of more than 5 million is already in lockdown. New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions would limit...
Worlddeseret.com

The delta variant is forcing lockdowns across the world

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus has caused restrictions and stay-at-home orders to help keep people safe from the spread of the virus, The New York Times reports. Countries such as Malaysia, Australia and others have added new COVID-19 restrictions to deal with the spread of the delta variant.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons

LONDON (Reuters) - Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The rule change will be a huge boost to airlines and the travel industry who have been brought to their knees by 15 months of restrictions. In Britain, 65% of adults have been fully vaccinated, opening up travel for millions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy