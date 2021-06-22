Jennifer Aniston Drinks This Collagen Every Morning For Glowing Skin
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Collagen isn't a new term in the beauty space by any means, but its ever-growing list of benefits keeps it front and center. The protein is responsible for plump-looking skin and healthy nails and joints. But, as the skin ages, collagen production slows down - causing loss of firmness in the skin and brittle nails in some cases. That's where Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides come in handy, assisting your skin with collagen production - and actress Jennifer Aniston loves it.www.instyle.com