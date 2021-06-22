Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTY At 951 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Dorset, or 8 miles northwest of Manchester, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Manchester, Dorset, Manchester Center, Rupert, Sandgate, North Rupert, Beartown, East Rupert, North Dorset, Barnumville, West Sandgate, Freedleyville, West Rupert, South Dorset, East Dorset and North Landgrove.alerts.weather.gov