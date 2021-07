Regular basketball fans may be too timid to reach out and lend a pro player a hand on the court, but when you're a celebrity in your own right, such a divide might not seem all that apparent. On Twitter, a user shared a clip from a recent basketball game aired on ESPN in which the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Phoenix Suns. As Cam Johnson was down on the court, a mysterious hand entered the frame to help him back up on his feet. Johnson accepted the friendly gesture, though a security guard intervened. While the clip is brief and the head belonging to that hand barely pokes into frame, a close look reveals the signature mullet and sunglasses of Dr Disrespect. Naturally, this Twitter user had the eagle eye to identify the popular "Warzone" streamer.