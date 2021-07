Looking for a way to save money while helping the planet? Solar panels may be right for you. Of all the investments you make throughout your lifetime, few will feel as personal as your home. Once you sign a mortgage, you commit yourself to protect your new investment. That means making decisions about the property, including steps you will take to enhance its value. One method of improving your home's value is to install solar panels. In short, solar panels convert sunlight into electricity, cutting down on the amount of energy you must purchase each month. Here, we'll examine whether solar panels are worth the price you pay for them.