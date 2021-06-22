The Washington Post Names ThunderCat Technology a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

Announcement from Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt:. I am delighted to announce that Karen Tumulty has agreed to become deputy editorial page editor. Anyone who has read Karen’s stellar reporting and columns, listened to her incisive commentary, or—above all—had the good fortune to know her as a wise and generous colleague will appreciate why this is such good news for our section. In her new role, Karen will continue to do some writing as she helps oversee the work of our editorial board.