Upper airway model derived from iPSCs paves the way for broader studies of viral lung infections

Hypertension (HTN) causes end-organ damage and is a major cause of morbidity and mortality globally. Recent studies suggested blood cells participate in the maintenance of HTN. Platelets—anucleated cell fragments derived from megakaryocytes—exert diverse functions, including their well-characterized role in the formation of hemostatic clots. However, platelets from patients with HTN exhibit altered membrane lipid and protein compositions that impact platelet function and lead to formation of aggregates and vascular obstructions. Here, for the first time, we have identified, by proteomic analyses, the most relevant 11 proteins that show the greatest difference in their expression in platelets derived from patients with HTN, in comparison with those from normotensive individuals. These proteins are involved in cytoskeletal organization and the coagulation cascade that contributes to platelet activation, release of granule contents, and aggregation, which culminate in thrombus formation. These results have important implications in our understanding of the molecular mechanisms associated with the development of HTN, and in consequence, the development of new strategies to counteract the cardiovascular disorders associated with constitutive activation of platelets in HTN.