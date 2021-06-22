Cancel
Unrepaired DNA damage can increase the speed of aging, study suggests

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day, our bodies face a bombardment of UV rays, ozone, cigarette smoke, industrial chemicals and other hazards. This exposure can lead to free-radical production in our bodies, which damages our DNA and tissues. A new study from West Virginia University researcher Eric E. Kelley--in collaboration with the University of Minnesota--suggests that unrepaired DNA damage can increase the speed of aging.

