Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID: six new cases reported in Grey-Bruce Monday

By The Sun Times
wiartonecho.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grey Bruce Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday. According to the health unit’s situation report, the newest cases reported as of just before midnight Sunday were located in Owen Sound (2), Brockton, Hanover, Arran Elderslie and The Blue Mountains. There are now 42 active cases confirmed...

www.wiartonecho.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Retirement#Covid#Medical Officer Of Health#Waterloo#Canadians#Health Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Laclede County, MOLaclede Record

County reports two COVID-19 related deaths

The Laclede County Health Department reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in a press release Wednesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Laclede County to 76. The dates of the deaths were not announced and the Health Department said “it is important to understand that official certificates of death can take an extended amount of time to process and be reported for inclusion in our accumulative totals.” The Health Department also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,860. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

COVID update: Delta variant, another death, Saugeen cases

Grey-Bruce is now officially a Delta variant hot spot, a provincial designation which if nothing else should raise public concern and motivate people to get vaccinated, said Dr. Ian Arra, the local medical officer of health. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Public Healthwpde.com

Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the Delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

COVID: health unit reports 27 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The newest cases were reported in Saugeen Shores (7), Arran Elderslie (5), Owen Sound (5), Saugeen First Nation (2), Neyaashiinigmiing (2), Grey Highlands (2), South Bruce (2), Georgian Bluffs (1), and Meaford (1).
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

Grey-Bruce hospitals feeling pinch, but managing local COVID surge

Local hospitals continue to work to manage the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, but staff are admittedly tired as the pandemic approaches the year-and-a-half mark. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. But there remains hope that there will be brighter days ahead as...
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

COVID: Grey-Bruce remains a COVID "hot spot" as vaccinations increase

According to the provincial data, the Grey Bruce Health Unit remains one of the hardest-hit areas in Ontario with approximately 48 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The province’s data often differs from the Grey Bruce Health...
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia reports nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths with over 13K vaccines administered since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 680,065 total cases, 529,371 of which are confirmed and 150,694 are probable. There are 11,412 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,632 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 148, and deaths are up by 10 since Monday.
Trafficwiartonecho.com

Eager to be vaccinated in Port Elgin

Vaccination seekers began lining up in the parking lot of the Port Elgin Plex two hours before the announced 10 a.m. start of a pop-up COVID clinic July 9. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. For those on foot, a well-oiled team of...
Travelbigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 8 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 84 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Five are hospitalized. (BIVN) – There were 75 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Eight (8) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.
Mclean County, ILhoiabc.com

Slight uptick in McLean County cases

MCLEAN COUNTY (HOI) -- The McLean County Health Department is seeing a slight increase in new cases of Covid-19, prompting new warnings about the delta variant. The health department reported today, 29 people have tested positive for the virus since June 30th. Currently, the positivity rate is at 1.3% making...
Cumberland County, PAtribuneledgernews.com

DOH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

Jun. 28—The state Department of Health reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday. Monday's report included 45 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (43) and confirmed positive tests (two), the county saw 4.4% of its tests come back positive.
Virginia StateNBC Washington

Virginia Child Under 10 Dies From COVID-19: Health Department

A child in Virginia has died due to complications from COVID-19, the second child to die of the disease in the commonwealth. The Virginia Health Department will only say the child under the age of 10 and lived in the Rappahannock Area Health District. The Free Lance-Star reports the victim...
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

Drive through vaccination clinic in Port Elgin

Anyone over 12 is invited to a drive-through COVID clinic in Port Elgin tomorrow (Friday, July 9) hosted by the Town of Saugeen Shores in partnership with the Grey Bruce Health Unit. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The vaccination...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Local health officials prepare for Delta variant

EFFINGHAM — Local health officials are bracing for a possible long winter as the Delta COVID-19 variant makes its way through Illinois. Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman told county officials this week the health department has secured a grant to keep its contact tracers until the end of the year. He said the ECHD wants to keep the contact tracers in place if there is a surge in cases due to the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy