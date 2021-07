Two more slots grabbed during the Dota 2 TI10 Regional Qualifiers. Through the SEA Qualifiers, in goes Fnatic. Likewise, Undying secured theirs through the NA Qualifiers. It seems like our pattern-seeking methods were unfounded. Undying held their ground and stomped 4 Zoomers’ hopes to dust. While 4 Zoomers successfully eliminated bumble bEE’s in the lower bracket finals, they failed to win a single map from Undying. Undying came in strong and went 3-0 against 4-Zoomers in matches that lasted less than 45 minutes or so each.